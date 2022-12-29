China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Coal Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
About China Coal Energy
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZF)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.