China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Coal Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

Further Reading

