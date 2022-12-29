China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 2,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

