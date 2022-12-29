China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,156. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

