China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About China Southern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.