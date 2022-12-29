China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
China Southern Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
