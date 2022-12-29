Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 467,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,423,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$62.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

