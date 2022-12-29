Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.12%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

