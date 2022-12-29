Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBGPY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.09) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.09) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBGPY remained flat at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $40.25.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.9316 per share. This represents a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

