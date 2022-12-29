Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.54. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 264,651 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 20.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

