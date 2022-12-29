CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $178.82 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $178.82 million and approximately $290,963.02 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $869.06 or 0.05228387 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00499074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.47 or 0.29572101 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
