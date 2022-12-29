CoinLoan 1-Day Volume Hits $3,796.80 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $36.89 million and $3,796.80 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00044363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

