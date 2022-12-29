CoinLoan Price Tops $7.00 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and $3,944.87 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00042180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.90 or 0.05104712 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00495761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.46 or 0.29376520 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

