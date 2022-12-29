Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the November 30th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.3 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Coles Group stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
About Coles Group
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
