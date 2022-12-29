Colony Family Offices LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $83.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.