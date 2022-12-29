Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $92,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

SWN stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

