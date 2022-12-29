Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 91.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 667,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $5,028,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. 83,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,146,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

