Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($9.04) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €8.88 ($9.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.11 and its 200-day moving average is €7.42. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.12). The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

