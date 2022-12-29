Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.16. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 9,320 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Articles

