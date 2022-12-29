Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 558,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 78,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 94.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $451,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

NYSE:SID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 103,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

