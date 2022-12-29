Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.95) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,625 ($19.61) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,003.00.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

