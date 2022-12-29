Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 167,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.95) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,625 ($19.61) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,003.00.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

