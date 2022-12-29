Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the November 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

