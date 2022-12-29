Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $46.77 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $46.77 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00403417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00874149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00587762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00254582 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

