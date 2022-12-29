Conflux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and $2.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02316087 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,394,664.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

