Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $241.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 748.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

