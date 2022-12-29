ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 463.9% in December

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 463.9% from the November 30th total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

ContraFect Price Performance

About ContraFect

CFRX stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Read More

