COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $1.2022 dividend. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CICOY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

