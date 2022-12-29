Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Coupang were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

CPNG opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

