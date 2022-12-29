Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 2.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.90. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

