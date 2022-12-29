Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 603,871 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

