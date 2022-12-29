Crown Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

