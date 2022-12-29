Crown Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $276.88 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

