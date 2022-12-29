Crypto Snack One Day Volume Hits $297,131.21 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $297,131.21 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

