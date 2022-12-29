CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.21 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One CUBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and $524.65 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

