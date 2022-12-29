Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.40.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$141.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.05.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Further Reading

