CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.77 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $28.67 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00588384 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

