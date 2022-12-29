CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 65,300 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$115.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
