Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.34 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

