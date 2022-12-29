DataHighway Price Reaches $2.45 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00014771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $78.44 million and approximately $51,492.65 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,986,425 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.38511374 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,764.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

