Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.74 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

