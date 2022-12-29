Davis Rea LTD. Sells 12,535 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

