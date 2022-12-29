Davis Rea LTD. Sells 28,992 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,992 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 61,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,373,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

