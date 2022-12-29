Dawn Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and $2.40 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

