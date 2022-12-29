DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $663,044.90 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.56 or 0.05411730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00498609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.73 or 0.29542831 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.