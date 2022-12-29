DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0427 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $977,972.75 and $329.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00113051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00189599 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055683 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,192 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

