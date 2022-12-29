Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 483.7% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
DEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,557. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
