Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 483.7% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

DEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,557. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

