DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $16,075.65 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

