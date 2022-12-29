Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.