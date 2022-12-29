Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 918.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,447 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up approximately 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 430,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $674.06 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.