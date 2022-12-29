Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 138,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.14.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

