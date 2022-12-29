Demars Financial Group LLC Has $335,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,497 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 308,738 shares during the period. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ORCC opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.73%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

